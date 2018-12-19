First Snapdragon 855 phone is from Lenovo | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, the Lenovo Z5 GT Pro will be the first device with the Snapdragon 855 and will pack 12GB of RAM. iOS 12.1.2 is now available for your devices and it fixes some issues but is still violating some conditions on their Qualcomm problem. We are close to seeing Samsung’s new Galaxy M line and one of the phones may pack a 5,000 mAh battery. HTC just released the Desire 12s which is a mid-ranger with average specs. We end today’s show with AT&T launching their 12-city 5G network plan on December 21.


