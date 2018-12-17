Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 supports foldable smartphones

Qualcomm introduced its next-generation mobile application processor, the Snapdragon 855, at the beginning of December. We know all about its specs and capabilities, of which most notable is the support for 5G and lightning fast speeds it will bring. 5G was indeed the keyword at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2018, but we know for sure that there’s another trend around the corner: foldable smartphones.

Even though Qualcomm didn’t touch on the topic at the Summit, according to a recent report, the Snapdragon 855 will play nicely with these new smartphones. The Gadget Wire reports that Keith Kressin, Qualcomm’s senior vice president of product management, has personally confirmed the information.

We’re ready for foldable phones. And if an OEM wants to introduce a mobile with a Snapdragon 855, awesome.

Apparently, only minor tweaks need to be made on the Snapdragon 855 chip in order to fully support foldable smartphones. According to the report, Kressin also added that those changes “depend on how the OEM wants to do the foldable” smartphone. We know there are inward and outward folding device concepts, and Samsung is just one of the major players that’s planning on announcing such a device in the near future.