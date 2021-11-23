Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will be the name of next-gen Qualcomm chipset

Qualcomm has confirmed that its next-generation chipset for flagship smartphones will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The chipset will officially be introduced on November 30, 2021.

A few days ago, a report came out that suggested that Qualcomm will be changing the name of its flagship chipset. Now, ahead of the company's Snapdragon Summit event, which is scheduled to take place next week, Qualcomm has confirmed that the next generation of flagship chipset will be called "Snapdragon 8 Gen1." In addition, the company has also announced that it's separated the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands.

In an official blog post, Qualcomm has announced big changes related to its brand and the Snapdragon chipset naming. First of all, the company has announced that there are now over 2 billion Snapdragon-powered devices on this planet. Additionally, the company has also announced that there are now more than 3.5 million Snapdragon Insiders fans in its community.

The company also says, in its blog post, that it is continuing to "anticipate" growth across all of its platforms, and with this, it believes that "it’s time to reflect on the bold steps taken to grow Snapdragon into a leading cross-category technology brand and prepare for what’s next." With this, the company has said that it is "simplifying" and "streamlining" its brand, and now Qualcomm and Snapdragon are separate brands. The company says that Snapdragon will be a standalone product brand "with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate."

Qualcomm to officially launch Snapdragon 8 Gen1 on November 30

Moreover, after the confirmation of Qualcomm and Snapdragon separating into two brands, the company has said that it is also bringing in a "simplified" and "consistent naming structure" for its platforms. Qualcomm says that the names of the upcoming platforms will entail "a single-digit series and generation number", starting with the newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform.

In other words, Qualcomm has confirmed that the next generation of its flagship chipset won't be called Snapdragon 898 or 895. Instead, the company will be naming it "Snapdragon 8 Gen1" with the future generations being called "Snapdragon 8 Gen2", and so on. The company hasn't said anything about the chipsets in its 400, 600, and 700 series, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with the chipsets in the budget and mid-price range Android segment.

Thankfully, another change Qualcomm announced today was that it is doing away with the "5G" name in its chipsets. From this point onwards, the company will only be launching 5G capable devices and it feels that there's no need to state the obvious. The company says that "moving forward, with Snapdragon connected platforms, 5G will be a given."

Qualcomm is doing away with the "5G" name in its chipsets as well

Lastly, Qualcomm has also announced that changes are coming to its "iconic fireball" as well. The company says that it will gain new "prominence and manifest" itself in new visual assets and other creative executions. New representative colors are being introduced too, which include Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold. However, the company says that the Gold color will now be used to represent only premium-tier products.

According to the official blog post, Qualcomm will be hosting its Snapdragon Summit event on November 30, 2021, where it will announce more details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. It'll be interesting to see where Qualcomm is heading as MediaTek has upped its game in the chipset department with the launch of the Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Source Qualcomm | Via GSMArena