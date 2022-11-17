Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.

Qualcomm announced that the first devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will make it to the market by the end of this year and in the early part of 2023. Soon after Qualcomm's announcement, many companies revealed their intention on social media and in press releases that they’ll be bringing new devices to the market powered by the new flagship chipset.

“The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform will define a new standard for connected computing, intelligently engineered with groundbreaking AI across the board to enable extraordinary experiences. This new mobile platform will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including ASUS Republic of Gamers, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMAGIC, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE, with the first commercial devices expected by the end of 2022.”

Xiaomi

Soon after Qualcomm's announcement, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, took to Twitter to announce that Xiaomi's next flagship, which will presumably be called Xiaomi 13, will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Xiaomi 12 series was announced in December of last year, which makes us think that the company will likely announce the successor by the end of December or at the beginning of January.

OnePlus

OnePlus also announced that it’ll have a smartphone that’ll be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, probably called OnePlus 11. While the company hasn't announced any release date just yet, we expect a similar release cycle as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which means the smartphone will first debut in China later this year (or in early January 2023) and then make it to the global markets in Q1 2023.

OPPO

OPPO has also confirmed that the next Find X flagship, likely the OPPO Find X6, will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In addition, the company has also revealed that it assisted Qualcomm in bringing ray-tracing to the new flagship chipset. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the first Qualcomm chipset to feature this advanced graphics technology. OPPO, having worked on ray-tracing technology last year, helped Qualcomm improve the graphics immensely while also "solving the power consumption problem."

“As one of the first companies in the industry to provide an open ray tracing solution, OPPO has been working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on real time hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Along with Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which was released during this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit and supports this feature. OPPO is finally able to bring about a more realistic gameplay graphics through hardware-based mobile ray tracing experience. Thanks to the efforts made by OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies, mobile ray tracing has advanced from software simulation and prerecorded cutscenes to interactive graphics.”

RedMagic 8 Pro

nubia's sub-brand REDMAGIC has also confirmed that it will soon launch the REDMAGIC 8 Pro smartphone, which will be the first gaming phone to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We're left impressed with the REDMAGIC 7S Pro, and we can't wait to see what the REDMAGIC 8 Pro will bring to the table, especially now that the new chipset has ray-tracing capabilities.

Motorola X40

Additionally, Motorola confirmed that its next flagship (the X40) will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While no other details have been officially announced, an unofficial leak has revealed almost all the details of the Moto X40. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Moto X40 will feature a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 50 MP primary and ultra-wide camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 18GB RAM. There is no release date yet for the Moto X40, but it is expected to launch next year.

IQOO

IQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, also took to Weibo to announce that it’s planning on unveiling the new IQOO 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There is no timeline, and we have no information on when we might see the new device launch.

Others

Qualcomm has previously revealed that smartphones from HONOR, ZTE, MEIZU, Vivo, Asus, and SHARP will also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, these companies have not made any announcements on their websites or social media pages, and we have no information about their plans. HONOR's Magic Vs will debut next week, but we have no information if the upcoming foldable smartphone will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset or the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Surprisingly, Samsung was also missing from the list, but it doesn’t mean that the upcoming Galaxy S23 and Fold/Flip devices aren’t going to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as the company has exclusive rights due to the unique (and close) partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm.

We are yet to get our hands on the new Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 powered smartphone, but we are excited to see what it has to offer.