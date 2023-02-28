Qualcomm teamed up with Thales to certify the first iSIM-compatible chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Here's all you need to know!

Qualcomm already announced its impressive Snapdragon Satellite communication connectivity, and it’s time for the brand to make another big announcement in Barcelona, at MWC 2023. Qualcomm today has revealed a special partnership with Thales that changes the way we use SIM cards. A new certification enables the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship platform to use the new iSIM technology.

Related: SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM: What is it and what’s the difference?

What is iSIM?

iSIM is short for “Integrated SIM”. SIM is short for “Subscriber Identity Module”. On Tuesday, February 27, Qualcomm announced it had certified the world’s first commercially deployable iSIM technology on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. The new iSIM technology enables the SIM functionality within a smartphone’s main processor, saving precious space in already cramped smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

What are the differences between SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM?

In terms of functionality, SIM, eSIM, and iSIM all do the same job. eSIM (embedded SIM) is a tiny chip, embedded in the main board of a device. Most modern high-end devices have this functionality, and while it saves a lot of space, it still requires some volume. The new iSIM solution takes up very little, essentially, no extra room as it’s integrated into the main SoC.

What are the benefits of iSIM?

iSIM allows manufacturers to save space within the small constraints of smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. The saved area can be used to increase battery capacity, slim down the design of modern devices, and include larger vibrator motors, speakers, microphones, and more.

The removal of the SIM card slot can also result in better integrity – since there are fewer openings on the device that could reduce the durability of the device. Additionally, this also makes smartphones more water and dust resistant, as removing an opening means it's harder for fluids and small particles to get inside devices.

iSIM could also allow users to add multiple accounts and numbers to their devices, all while providing the same level of security, or even more. The battery life could also be extended longer, thanks to more efficient processes that consume less power than traditional eSIM and SIM cards.

The potential downside of using iSIM and eSIM technologies

As most iPhone 14 users found out in North America, the downside is that users will have to rely on carriers to swap out their numbers and transfer their accounts. Depending on the carrier and customer services, this process can take anywhere from hours to days, complicating the previously hassle-free process. The physical SIM card swap only required users to switch cards from one device to another.

While Qualcomm’s press release doesn’t mention any partnerships with carriers, we already saw a partnership with Vodafone. We also know that Google and Android are working on features that could make the switching process easier in Android 14, reducing the need to contact network providers directly.

How is iSIM going to help you?

Physical SIM, eSIM, and iSIM, Source: Pocketnow

Qualcomm claims it can help device makers “create compact and cost-efficient smartphones, as well as other connected devices such as tablets and wearables.” Qualcomm also says that iSIM shipments are “predicted to reach 300 million by 2027 and intended to complement SIM & eSIM market”.

The new iSIM solution supports the same standards of cyber-protection and flexible “anytime anywhere” connectivity as the current eSIM technology. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in the future, and how device makers take advantage of the additional space, assuming they are ready to remove the physical SIM slot altogether on upcoming devices. As it stands, most manufacturers opt for a physical SIM and eSIM integration, offering the best of both worlds, but that could soon change as more carriers and even Android gears up to offer proper support for these innovations.

Devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2