Qualcomm wrapped up its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 by announcing its new Snapdragon Compute platform portfolio. Specifically, the new Snapdragon 7c and 8c are joining the 8cx in delivering connectivity options for entry level notebook computers.

Qualcomm Technologies’ innovation in smartphones and connectivity placed the power of your desktop PC in your phone, now the phone is returning the favor by bringing thin, light, always on, always connected, all-day battery life experiences to your PC. The mobile-first consumer wants an experience on par with a smartphone, and we have the innovation, the inventions and the technology to enable this experience for customers across price points. Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Snapdragon 7c, according to Qualcomm, is a 25% faster and twice as power efficient as competing solutions. It stays connected thanks to the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, and does computing and graphics thanks to the octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, and Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU.

The Snapdragon 8x is a 7nm chip, 30% faster than the Snapdragon 850. Connectivity is delivered via the Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, and computing is handled by the Kryo 490 CPU, and Adreno 675 GPU.

With the two ARM processors, Qualcomm offers solutions for cheaper, and faster Windows laptops, which we’ll likely see on shelves in 2020.