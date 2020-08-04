We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

In a bid to consolidate its foothold in the face of competition from TikTok and Instagram, Snapchat has launched a new feature that will allow users to add licensed music to their videos. The test is currently being conducted in Australia and New Zealand, but a wider release is on the table as well (via TechCrunch).

The new feature will let Snapchat users add music to their videos, both before or after the capture, and choose songs from what Snap calls a diverse catalog of music. To license all that music and bring it before users, the company has joined hands with some big music labels that include Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group and Merlin among others.

When users come across a Snap that has used licensed music as the background, they can swipe up on it to check details such as album art, artist name and song title. There will also be a “Play This Song” link that opens a Linkfire web view and prompts users to choose and listen to that song on their preferred music streaming platform which can be Spotify, Apple Music or SoundCloud among others.

