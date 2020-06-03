Snap has announced that it will no longer promote President Donald Trump’s account in Snapchat’s Discover section after finding that his recent Twitter posts incite violence. For the unfamiliar, Discover is the section where Snapchat promotes posts from renowned personalities and celebs, giving them more exposure by drawing user engagement.

“We are not currently promoting the president’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” Snap noted in its statement. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

Trump’s Snapchat account will continue to exist, but his activities will no longer be shown in Discover. As for the posts that drew the penal action from Snap, it refers to a chain of three tweets shared on May 30, in which Trump said that the protesters “would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons” if they crossed the White House fence.