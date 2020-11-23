Ever since TikTok gained a reputation for being the go-to short videos app, other companies have launched their own variant of the popular app. Instagram was one of the first social media apps to launch its own variant of TikTok, called Reels. Now, Snapchat is pulling the trigger and launching ‘Spotlight’, which is yet another app to showcase user-created videos. While it is not the first time Snapchat has highlighted videos from users, it is the first time that the company will feature them prominently in the app. Moreover, it has a trick up its sleeve to motivate users to create videos.

Snap will pay creators to post on the platform. The new section in Snapchat, Spotlight will surface vertical video content from users. It is focused more on memes and jokes instead of the day-in-the-life content Snap previously encouraged. These videos will be up to 60 seconds long and, as of right now, cannot be watermarked. Hence, you can’t just download viral TikTok videos and upload them on Spotlight. The new tab will show users what it thinks they might enjoy watching. The algorithm bases its decision mostly on what they have viewed in the past and how long they’ve watched.

TikTok is the new Snapchat stories. Every other social media app wants to imitate it.

To motivate users to post short-videos regularly, Snapchat says it will award $1 million between the most popular creators on the app per day through the end of 2020. This means, if you have a viral video on Snapchat Spotlight, you might earn a large chunk of the $1 million. In this, the number of subscribers won’t be taken into account. The awarded amount will be primarily based on unique views compared to other snaps that day. Further, you can continue to earn from your video if it’s popular for multiple days at a time.

Right now, Snap is launching Spotlight in 11 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Australia.

Source