Snapchat has decided to permanently suspend the account of Donald Trump after putting an indefinite ban on it following the Capitol Hill riots earlier this month. The suspension, which was first reported by Axios, comes after Twitter decided to boot the outgoing US president permanently off its platform as well for repeated serious policy violations.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account,” Snap said in a statement shared with Pocketnow.

Trump's content has been removed in the past by Snapchat for policy violations.

Back in June last year, Snap put a stop to promoting content shared by Trump’s account in the Discover feed over material that was deemed harmful and posed a risk of inciting violence. However, Trump’s actions continued to violate Snapchat’s policies in the subsequent months, leading to the removal of his posts on multiple occasions.

The social media company tells us that its platform is built primarily for communicating with people, and not for the dissemination of false information and toxic rhetoric that could lead to unrest. While Snapchat joins Twitter in permanently banning Donald Trump, Facebook and Instagram have put his account on an indefinite suspension, at least until the transfer of power and the associated ceremony for President elect Joe Biden concludes.

Earlier today, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey shared some thoughts on Trump being banned on the platform and the kind of precedent it sets for other companies in a lengthy thread. “That said, having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us,” Dorsey tweeted.

I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021