Snapchat’s new Spectacles 3 are now available, exclusively through Snapchats’ online store. These new Spectacles are more expensive than the previous version, and they are, interesting, in a strange sort of way.

Priced at $380, the new Snapchat Spectacles 3 are intended for fans of high fashion, and artists who relish new creative tools. They don’t seem quite comfortable, but they will surely make you stand out in a crowd. Apart from the regular use of these lenses, they come with two cameras, one on each side of the device, and this will let them perceive depth for the first time. They can also integrate their software to the real world using special filters while capturing video. Maybe this whole concept of AR glasses is just too ahead of its time, maybe we’re just not that into fashion, but at least I know that you won’t see me wearing a pair.