Snap, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat is all set to release its Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 smartglasses in India next week. It will be launching the two products on July 4 in the country. To recall, the Spectacles 3 were launched in the U.S.A back in November last year for $380.

The Spectacles 2 will be sold at Rs 14,999 (~$199) in India in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight color options. Moreover, the Spectacles 3 will be priced at Rs 29,999 (~397) for the Carbon and Mineral color options. These smartglasses allow users to capture photos or videos. Users can upload the content to their Snapchat account and publish it using a connected smartphone.

The Snap Spectacles 3 come with HD cameras that can even capture 3D photos and videos at 60fps. They pack four built-in microphones and are compatible with Android 6 and above or iOS 11 or later. Whereas Spectacles 2 can capture HD photos and videos and are compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 10 and above.