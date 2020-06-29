Snap Spectacles 3

Snap, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat is all set to release its Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 smartglasses in India next week. It will be launching the two products on July 4 in the country. To recall, the Spectacles 3 were launched in the U.S.A back in November last year for $380.

The Spectacles 2 will be sold at Rs 14,999 (~$199) in India in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight color options. Moreover, the Spectacles 3 will be priced at Rs 29,999 (~397) for the Carbon and Mineral color options. These smartglasses allow users to capture photos or videos. Users can upload the content to their Snapchat account and publish it using a connected smartphone.

The Snap Spectacles 3 come with HD cameras that can even capture 3D photos and videos at 60fps. They pack four built-in microphones and are compatible with Android 6 and above or iOS 11 or later. Whereas Spectacles 2 can capture HD photos and videos and are compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 10 and above.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Apple SOLVED the iPhone 12 Problem (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s possible plan with the iPhone 12, the new leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and more
There are some fantastic deals on Amazon and B&H, with Father’s Day in mind
We have selected some of the best deals for you. They include products from Apple, B&H and a couple Father’s Day gift ideas
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iOS 14 Plans DON’T Make Sense… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible new name for iOS, the huge limitations in the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and more