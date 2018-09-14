Is it time to wear smartwatches again? | #PNWeekly 323

That’s right! We’re back at it this week with a second episode of your favorite mobile tech podcast — in special video form! And it really helps to explain why our usual suspects were out when we did that post-Apple show on Wednesday… hint hint.

Joshua, Jaime and a whole bunch of other people were at Qualcomm’s big event in San Francisco early this week — before the Apple event — for the launch of the Snapdragon Wear 3100, the latest chipset that will power the next generation of Wear OS smartwatches. What goes into it? What will come out of it? Will it be worthwhile to pick up an Android Wear watch again… only if by a different name?

Michael Fisher and Russell Holly are reppin’ team Mobile Nations while YouTube hustlers Danny Winget and Jervina Coston gather round (oh, Apple again, huh?) a table in what looks to be a very cramped room to talk about it. Get ready, it’s the Pocketnow Weekly… again!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 3pm Eastern on September 10th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Smartwatches

Learn more about the Snapdragon Wear 3100 here! Also, check out the Apple Watch Series 4 and see how the former head of Android Wear is responding to it.

