All modern smartphones feel the same — they all feature the same glass builds, sleek design, large displays, and a battery that lasts a day or two. While they suffice most of our needs, they fail when exposed to harsh environments. For example, when you head out on a week-long hiking trip, you’re probably going to need a phone that lasts more than a day.
With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of smartphones that offer a long battery life. It is, however, worth noting that these phones don't feature stellar specs or cameras that can match those found on iPhones. Instead, they are designed to withstand tougher conditions.
Smartphones With Best Battery Life
OUKITEL WP19
Taking the top spot on our list is the OUKITEL WP19 smartphone with its 21,000 mAh battery. OUKITEL claims that the WP19 can provide a week's worth of service on a single charge. In addition to a powerful battery, the OUKITEL WP19 also comes with MediaTek's Helio G95 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it features Sony's infrared night vision camera, which might be useful for activities such as camping and provide "a sense of security, particularly in the wild."
OUKITEL WP15S
For those looking for a smartphone with a big battery and not-so-high price, the OUKITEL WP15S comes out as the best option. It features a big 15,600 mAh cell that the company claims can last over 130 hours of phone calls, provide 35 hours of video playback, and standby for over 1300 hours. Even though it is lower in price compared to WP19, the WP15S carries the same IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade ruggedness.
Ulefone Power Armor 13
If you're looking for a smartphone that offers a big battery without compromising on camera hardware, the Ulefone Power Armor 13 is one of the best options. It comes with a 13,200 mAh battery that the company claims can last over five days and a 48MP Sony sensor with features such as f/1.8 aperture, phase detection auto-focus, and even an ultra-wide camera sensor (something that is uncommon in rugged smartphones).
Another feature that makes the Ulefone Power Armor 13 stand out in the pool of big battery smartphones is its ability to charge wirelessly. The Ulefone Power Armor 13 supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging (using which you can charge your smartphone accessories). Powered by MediaTek's Helio G95 processor and running on Android 12, the Ulefone Power Armor 13 is one of the most feature-rich big battery smartphones that you can find out there.
Ulefone Power Armor 14 and 14 Pro
Among the smartphones with big batteries from Ulefone that don't break the bank, the Power Armor 14 and 14 Pro are outstanding options. Both smartphones feature a 10,000 mAh cell that Ulefone claims can power the smartphones for more than two days. The Ulefone 14 and 14 Pro feature a 20MP main camera sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth, and a 16MP selfie camera.
For those wondering about the differences between the two models, the Ulefone Power Armor 14 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35, while the MediaTek Helio G85 powers the Pro variant. The Ulefone Power Armor 14 Pro also features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the standard comes with only 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage.
UMIDIGI Power 7 Max
For those looking for a smartphone with a big battery that doesn't sport a rugged look, the UMIDIGI Power 7 Max is a perfect choice. It comes with a relatively stylish outer body that doesn't look awkward in the work environment. It is powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset — the same chipset that powers Nokia's T20 tablet — and runs on Android 12. It has a big 10,000 mAh battery that should easily last you at least a couple of days on a single charge. Moreover, it features 18W fast wired charging and a 48MP SONY camera sensor.
Blackview BV7100
Blackview BV7100 was introduced only recently and is currently available only to pre-order. The company says it will start shipping the smartphone next month, though you can place a pre-order right now and save some money using the link given below. The Blackview BV7100 is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 gaming processor and runs on Android 12. Blackview claims the 13,000 mAh battery can provide over 15 hours of continuous gaming sessions and over 1100 hours of standby time. If you're on a budget, the Blackview BV7100 rugged smartphone is a great choice.
DOOGEE S89 and S89 Pro
DOOGEE is one of the renowned names when it comes to rugged smartphones, and making our list of the best smartphones with a big battery are the company's DOOGEE S89 and S89 Pro. The S89 Pro comes with a 12,000 mAh cell that supports 65W USB-C charging. While the S89 also comes with a 12,000 mAh cell, it only features 33W charging.
There is also a customizable button on both smartphones, which you can map to perform any type of action, such as opening an app or emergency dialing. They also feature Glowing Notification Light on the back, called "DOOGEE Eye", that illuminates during an incoming call or notification.
The main difference between the Pro variant and the standard variant is the use of a different sensor for the main camera lens. While the DOOGEE S89 Pro comes with a 64 MP main sensor that features f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, the standard S89 smartphone comes with a 48MP camera sensor. Thankfully, the non-Pro DOOGEE S89 also retains the 20MP night vision camera, which means you don't miss out on the essential features.
HOTWAV W10 Pro
HOTWAV W10 Pro rugged smartphone features a 15,000 mAh ultra-large battery. The company claims that this cell can power your smartphone for up to five days under normal usage and provide 28 hours of video playback and 74 hours of call time on a single charge. Sporting a rugged look, the Hotwav W10 Pro comes with IP68/ 69K and MIL-STD-810G certifications that make it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. In case of an emergency, it can also be used as a power bank to power other devices.
Best Way to Extend Battery Life of your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel Smartphone
Of course, you don't always need a separate smartphone for camping and other adventure sports activities. For such scenarios, battery cases offer a great way to extend the battery life of the smartphone you already own. Though the battery cases make the device thicker, bulkier, and heavier, you can remove them at any time and get back your sleek smartphone - something you can't do with rugged battery-focused smartphones.
Check out our list of the best battery cases for some popular smartphones that we could find on the market today. Can't find your device? Do let us know in the comments section below, and we'll update our collection with the best battery case for your specific device.
