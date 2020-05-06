When it comes to wireless charging, Qi is the global standard that you find compatible with almost all phones and wearables. But thanks to the updated NFC specifications, accessories such as headphones and smartwatches will soon be able to wirelessly charge over NFC as well.

The NFC Forum has adopted the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) that enables small, battery-powered consumer and IoT devices to wirelessly draw power from another device such as a smartphone. The wireless charging rate, however, will be quite slow at just 1W.

But the goal is not to make WLC a standard charging protocol that will replace Qi. Instead, it has been developed as a secondary charging method to juice up the battery of NFC-enabled wearables on the go by using power from a smartphone. Think of it as a reverse wireless charging feature that depends on NFC, rather than the Qi standard.

As per the NFC Forum, WLC enables a single antenna in an NFC-enabled device to manage both communications and charging, and it is now ready for deployment in commercially available products.

Source: NFC Forum

