Samsung loses smartphone market share, Huawei grows

Samsung has shipped 72.3 million smartphones during the July-September period, according to Strategy Analytics, cited by the Korea Herald. That’s slightly lower than the 83.4 million units the Korean tech giant shipped during the same period last year. Samsung now has, according to the report, 20 percent of the global smartphone market in terms of shipment volume, for the third quarter of the year. That’s down from 21.2 percent it posted during the same time last year.

By contrast, Huawei managed to grow from 9.9 percent last year to 14.4 percent of the market in Q3 of 2018, when it shipped 51.8 million units. This way Huawei not only inches closer to Samsung but also distances itself from Apple. The iPhone-maker grew from 11.9 percent last year to 13 percent this year. The top three are followed by Xiaomi with its 9.2 percent and OPPO accounting for 8.7 percent. They both grew slightly from 7 percent and 8 percent, respectively, in 2017.