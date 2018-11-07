Capture cinema-quality videos with this smartphone gimbal for 59% off

What was once reserved only for the movie industry can now be readily accessible to anyone. The Rigiet Smartphone Gimbal allows you to capture beautiful moving shots that are incredibly stable without any additional equipment.

This futuristic gimbal is able to automatically detect and adjust the position of your smartphone based on your needs. You can choose between numerous modes like auto tracking, panorama shots, and much more. Alternating between portrait, landscape, and underslung shooting positions is effortless with the Rigiet Smartphone Gimbal.

If you’re interested in capturing cinema-quality videos, get the Rigiet Smartphone Gimbal today. At 59% off, this gimbal will only cost you $109.99!