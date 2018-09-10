Expect smartphone competition to intensify in the coming months

Smartphone competition is about to go from fierce to cutthroat in the remainder of the year. A DigiTimes report cites industry sources claiming that Q4 will take rivalry to the next level. Manufacturers are unveiling their year-end models as we’re getting closer to the holiday season.

Sony announced its Xperia XZ3 flagship at IFA, and Samsung recently unleashed the Note9 on the world. Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 line-up soon, and Google is about to announce the Pixel 3 duo. LG is capitalizing on the G7 with two new models, as it prepares to launch the V40 soon, and China’s OnePlus, OPPO and Vivo also brought their a-game to the table. The new Moto phones are already official, and HTC continues to find the proper recipe for success.

Apple will launch the new iPhones this week, putting even more pressure on competitors. An intense smartphone competition is healthy though. Not only manufacturers are forced to push the envelope, but consumers will also have plenty of choices.