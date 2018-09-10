Android

Expect smartphone competition to intensify in the coming months

Contents

Smartphone competition is about to go from fierce to cutthroat in the remainder of the year. A DigiTimes report cites industry sources claiming that Q4 will take rivalry to the next level. Manufacturers are unveiling their year-end models as we’re getting closer to the holiday season.

Sony announced its Xperia XZ3 flagship at IFA, and Samsung recently unleashed the Note9 on the world. Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 line-up soon, and Google is about to announce the Pixel 3 duo. LG is capitalizing on the G7 with two new models, as it prepares to launch the V40 soon, and China’s OnePlus, OPPO and Vivo also brought their a-game to the table. The new Moto phones are already official, and HTC continues to find the proper recipe for success.

Apple will launch the new iPhones this week, putting even more pressure on competitors. An intense smartphone competition is healthy though. Not only manufacturers are forced to push the envelope, but consumers will also have plenty of choices.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Android, Apple, HTC, Huawei, LG, News, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.