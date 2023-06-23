Smartphone cases are a product line that offers users a variety of options to pick and use. Some don't cost too much and are simple; adding a layer between your device and harmful surfaces. At the same time, some are complex, with many bits and pieces, and not only protect your smartphone but add extra functionality.

With most of the best smartphones combining glass and metal in their builds, it's generally a no-brainer to have a protective case on your device, but are the attachments that some of these cases feature useful? Here we look to answer that question.

Types of smartphone case attachments that are available

Before we come to an understanding of whether case attachments are useful, you might wonder what sort of add-ons are available in the accessory market. The most common options include tempered glass shields or belt holsters, often offered as attachments with rugged cases. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro or the OtterBox Defenders Series are some of the most popular brands that provide these add-ons.

i-Blason Cosmo Series (iPhone 14 Pro) The i-Blason Cosmo Series case comes with a built-in screen protector, 10-foot drop protection, and a stylish design that's available in seven different designs and colors. The case protects against scratches and drops and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera. $40 at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel 7) SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices. It's one of the best-rugged cases, offering the ultimate protection for your new device. $25 at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Z Fold 4) The SUPCASE UBP case is one of the best on the market. It offers excellent protection, and it's been 20ft drop tested to ensure it can absorb the shock. It has precise cutouts and even comes with a screen protector, a built-in S Pen holder, and a kickstand. It's one of the best all-in-one cases. $80 at Amazon

OtterBox Defender (iPhone 14 Pro) The OtterBox Defender Series is a multi-part case for the iPhone 14 Pro series, adding protection and character with its iconic design and branding. It features a military standard build and even works with MagSafe chargers, according to OtterBox, despite not featuring any magnets in the case. There are even port covers on the case to keep your device safe from dust. $46 for iPhone 14 Pro $65 for iPhone 14 Pro Max

OtterBox Defender (Pixel 7 Pro) Made from 50% recycled plastic, the OtterBox Defender is a rugged case that will withstand and protect your smartphone from the worst of falls. It's tested and certified with a MIL-STD-810G rating, promising drop protection up to four times its military rating. If you often find yourself working in rough environments, around a lot of rocks and sand, you'll also be glad to see a port cover on the case. See at Amazon

OtterBox Defender (Galaxy A54) The OtterBox Defender series is one of our favorite cases due to its rugged design and excellent military-grade protection. It can survive heavy impacts, and protects the screen and rear camera from damage. $65 at Amazon

Apart from this, you may see cases that support lanyards or feature an additional brace that can act as a kickstand. The former makes it easier to keep your phone on-person, which is ideal for an aging family member or those that are power users and love to capture every moment or navigate when on vacation. Whereas the latter is a simple one that lets you prop up your phone in landscape or portrait orientation, making it easier to view content.

There are also proprietary systems on offer, which can help improve device functionality in more effective ways beyond the realm of protecting your phone. These are the cases from brands like Moment, which let you mount camera lenses onto the camera array on the back of your phone and add effects you can't achieve via software.

Moment Case (iPhone 14 Pro) The Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro is a simple polycarbonate case that features MagSafe support and comes with a camera array design that's compatible with the new Moment Drop-in Lens mount and filters that can level up your iPhone photography experience. View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Pro) View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Moment Case (iPhone 14) The Moment Case for iPhone 14—with support for MagSafe — is a polycarbonate case that can revamp your iPhone photography experience with its support for the Moment Drop-in Lens mount and camera filters. View at Amazon (iPhone 14) View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Plus)

Smartphone case attachments can be useful in a lot of ways

To sum it up, smartphone case attachments are unique add-ons that can improve a product you're already using with your smartphone or bring features that it otherwise lacks.

For example, when heading outdoors, you can leave the tempered glass attachments sold with your rugged case on, but when at home, you can take it off and enjoy a lighter device. Hence, the attachments make it easier to pick and choose how your device is protected or used, making your life more convenient.