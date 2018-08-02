Accessories

This smartphone car mount fits in your cup holder — 78% off

Car mounts are notorious for leaving stains and marks on your dashboard or windshields. Avoid damaging your car by getting the U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount for Phones and Tablets. This flexible mount for phones and tablets has an adjustable base to fit most standard and large cup holders.

What’s especially neat about the U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount is the flexible neck, which can rotate 360 degrees to provide ultimate convenience. Putting in navigation coordinates or answering a phone call while in the car is easier than ever before.

At 78% off, the U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount for Phones and Tablets will only cost you $12.99. Get yours while supplies last.

