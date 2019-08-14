Smartphone and laptop tariffs delayed until December 15

Apple is set to unveil its 2019 line-up next month, consisting of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. Even though a 10 percent tariff was supposed to enter into effect on certain products starting September 1, the phones were expected to keep their price, as reports suggested Apple was planning on absorbing most of the extra costs generated by tariffs, in order to keep prices unchanged.

According to The Office of the United States Trade Representative, while the 10 percent tariff on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports is still entering into effect on September 1, some products will be removed from that list. These include cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing, for which the term has been delayed for December 15.

This should offer companies like Apple a relief, but mostly to customers, who one way or the other, would have paid the additional costs involved with the extra taxation of products.