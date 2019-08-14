iOS

Smartphone and laptop tariffs delayed until December 15

Contents

Apple is set to unveil its 2019 line-up next month, consisting of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. Even though a 10 percent tariff was supposed to enter into effect on certain products starting September 1, the phones were expected to keep their price, as reports suggested Apple was planning on absorbing most of the extra costs generated by tariffs, in order to keep prices unchanged.

According to The Office of the United States Trade Representative, while the 10 percent tariff on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports is still entering into effect on September 1, some products will be removed from that list. These include cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing, for which the term has been delayed for December 15.

This should offer companies like Apple a relief, but mostly to customers, who one way or the other, would have paid the additional costs involved with the extra taxation of products.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
The Verge
Source
USTR
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, iPhone 11R, News, Tariff, Tariffs
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.