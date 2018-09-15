More than 50% of smartphone panel shipments are all-screen displays

A Sigmaintell Consulting research, cited by DigiTimes, reveals that shipments of all-screen displays are on the rise. Call them all-screen displays, full-screen displays, or something else, but this is more than a trend. After increasing screen-to-body ratio, manufacturers are striving to deliver smartphones that are all screen on the front.

42% was the penetration rate of all-screen displays from the total smartphone panels shipped in the first quarter of the year. That number, according to Sigmaintell, has crossed the threshold to 55% in the second quarter of 2018. This means that all-screen panels are now mainstream in the industry.

As far as all-screen display suppliers are concerned, the top four is dominated by Samsung Display. Tianma Microelectronics, BOE Technology and AU Optronics (AUO) are the following three.

If we want to get dirty with the tech details, penetration of AMOLED and LTPS all-screen displays is higher than a-Si types.

The research predicts that the penetration of all-screen displays will reach 60% by the end of 2018. This number will go as high as 90% in 2020, with AMOLED and LTPS models accounting for 90% of all-screen panels.

Under these circumstances, no-notch smartphones with all-screen displays will boom in 2019 in the high-end segment. This will drive demand for AMOLED panels. However, this year, profile-cut AMOLED displays will peak, just to start decreasing next year due to rising popularity of no-notch smartphones.