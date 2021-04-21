We have found several smart TVs on sale today, and there’s something for every budget. First, the 77-inch LG Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is currently getting a $370 discount, which means you can grab one for $3,800. However, you don’t have to spend that much to get your hands on a new LG Smart TV, as you can get the 55-inch Class NanoCell 85 Series LED 4K UHD for $800 after receiving a $50 discount.

The Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is also on sale, and it will deliver 4K content with Motion Rate 240, which will give you smooth action on fast-moving content for $1,798 after a $402 discount.

    77-inch LG Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV

    Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Now, moving onto more affordable TVs, we find the 65-inch Sony Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart getting a $250 discount, meaning you can grab one for $900. The Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED TV is not necessarily on sale, but it’s available for $480, which is $50 less than its original price tag. Now, if you really need a new TV and don’t want to spend that much on one, you can get the 32-inch Insignia Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for just $130 with $60 savings.

    Sony Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

    Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV

    32-inch Insignia Smart TV

And if you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earphones, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3for for just $178 after receiving a $51.99 discount. These wireless earphones will give you up to 24 hours of playback with their carrying case and awesome Noise Canceling features. And if you’re looking for something a bit sportier, you can choose to get a pair of new Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Lava Red, as they’re currently getting a $90 discount. This leaves them avoidable for $160, and if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, you can also score a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $190 after receiving a $90 discount.

    Sony WF-1000XM3

    Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

