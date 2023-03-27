The NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and it might be the right time to upgrade your home entertainment system. Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering massive savings on the latest Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, and LG, so you can catch every game in stunning clarity and detail.

Best deals on Sony Smart TVs

SONY BRAVIA XR A90J $1399 $1999 Save $600 Sony’s A90J TV BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is one of the best smart TVs you can get, as it comes with a cognitive processor XR, which delivers revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. $1399 at Amazon $1399 at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR X90K $1399 $1699 Save $300 The Sony BRAVIA XR X90K delivers natural colors and real-life depth with full-array LED contrast and intelligent processing. Ideal for PlayStation 5, it has low input lag and exclusive BRAVIA XR features. Enjoy billions of colors, Google TV with Google Assistant, and high-quality 4K UHD movies with BRAVIA CORE. It also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. $1399 at Amazon (US) $1399 at Best Buy

Sony X80K 65-inch 4K LED TV $679 $849 Save $170 Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR support, and a 4K Processor X1 that will make it deliver a smooth and clear picture, full or rich colors, and detailed contrast. This smart TV also features Alexa support, so you can ask the voice assistant to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off. $698 at Amazon (US) $679 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line TV, consider the 65-inch BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD X95K. With an incredible $1,000 discount, it's available on Amazon for $1,798. This TV comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HDR, exclusive PlayStation 5 features, XR Backlight Master Drive, a 120Hz Mini LED display, Contrast Booster technology, and Amazon Alexa support.

And, if you want something more affordable without sacrificing quality, the 55-inch Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K 4K Smart TV is available for just $1,298 thanks to a 35 percent discount, saving you over $700. Enjoy stunning visuals and access to Google TV with this feature-packed model.

Best deals on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung QLED Q80B Series Smart TV $998 $1398 Save $400 Samsung’s QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV comes with Xbox Game Pass and Alexa Built-in, which means you can play your games on this amazing smart TV without the need for a gaming console, and the best part is that you get the first three months for free. $998 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV $1299 $1999 Save $700 Experience breathtaking color and contrast with Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. This Smart TV features Quantum Mini LEDs, which deliver ultra-fine light control, while the Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K ensures an immersive picture. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite bring 3D sound, while Motion Xcelerator and Real Depth Enhancer enhance the viewing experience. $1299 at Best Buy

Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV $1798 $2999 Save $1201 The Samsung 4K S95B Smart TV features OLED technology. With 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, it provides virtually limitless contrast. The Neural Quantum Processor optimizes the picture, while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound bring cinematic surround sound. With Quantum HDR OLED and a Laser Slim Design, it's stunning whether on or off. $1799 at Samsung $1798 at Amazon

If you're looking for a large TV that won't break the bank, then we recommend you to check out the Samsung TU690T UHD LED Smart TV. This model features an impressive 85-inch screen with 4K resolution and HDR support. It also includes Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2 for easy voice control, as well as PurColor and Direct Lit for enhanced colors and contrast. It is available exclusively on Best Buy, and now you can save $300 and get it for just $1,100.

Best deals on LG Smart TVs

LG Class OLED A2 Series 4K Smart TV $1799 $2799 Save $1000 LG's A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV arrives with great features, including Pixel Level Dimming, intense colors, Cinema HDR, NVIDIA GeForce Now, a wide viewing angle, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and LG’s advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that will adapt and adjust picture quality for a lifelike viewing experience. $1799 at Best Buy

LG Class 83 QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV $999 $1699 Save $700 LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV features the a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K for crisp images. The Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology and mini-LED backlight deliver brighter colors, deeper blacks, and higher contrast ratio. With Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and webOS 6.0, the TV offers a premium viewing experience. $999 at Best Buy

These are currently the best Smart TV deals available. While we have highlighted top-of-the-line brands in this article, we post fantastic deals on smart TVs from other top manufacturers and other tech gadgets regularly. Keep an eye on Pocketnow for additional savings opportunities.