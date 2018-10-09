Smart Compose on Gmail to cut down on duplicative typing
The Pixels will be the first to get a new feature for Gmail called Smart Compose.
Unlike Smart Replies, users still type out and craft their messages, but much more like auto-complete, suggestions for how to complete a sentence will appear right in the text field. This makes inputting information such as addresses and calendar appointments much easier.
Gmail has had a rough time as of recently with Google scanning messages for ad targeting and with Google+ having not disclosed a major vulnerability. The company has started on Project Strobe to reduce and refine which apps and sites have access to pieces of customers’ information from the many facets of Google such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube and more.
No word on when Smart Compose will make it to other platforms with Gmail.
Discuss This Post