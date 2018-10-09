Android

Smart Compose on Gmail to cut down on duplicative typing

The Pixels will be the first to get a new feature for Gmail called Smart Compose.

Unlike Smart Replies, users still type out and craft their messages, but much more like auto-complete, suggestions for how to complete a sentence will appear right in the text field. This makes inputting information such as addresses and calendar appointments much easier.

Gmail has had a rough time as of recently with Google scanning messages for ad targeting and with Google+ having not disclosed a major vulnerability. The company has started on Project Strobe to reduce and refine which apps and sites have access to pieces of customers’ information from the many facets of Google such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube and more.

No word on when Smart Compose will make it to other platforms with Gmail.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.