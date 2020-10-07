Apple has recently revealed the date for its next event. It is scheduled to take place next week, on Tuesday, October 13, as rumors suggested. The main star of this event is expected to be the new iPhone 12 lineup, but certain changes make us believe that a couple of new Apple device may be announced, as the new, smaller HomePod and the AirPods Studio may also come to share the spotlight.

According to Bloomberg, Apple may be getting ready for the arrival of a new HomePod, and the long-rumored over hear headphones, AirPods Studio. It seems that Cupertino may have removed headphones and speakers from third party companies from its online store. It seems that these devices were taken down by the end of September, with no signs of them anywhere, and employees at physical Apple Stores could have also been instructed to remove these products in recent days. In other words, you may no longer find audio devices from Bose, Sonos, and Logitech in Apple Stores.

“The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has long sold third-party hardware on its website, one of the largest e-commerce operations in the world. All headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech’s Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos’s latest smart speaker disappeared from Apple’s online store at the end of last month..”

This is not the first time that Apple takes these actions, as it also removed fitness trackers from its stores ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch. This makes us believe that the smaller and less expensive variant of the HomePod and the new over-ear AirPods Studio headphones may launch during Apple’s next event, along with the new iPhone 12 series that unfortunately won’t feature 120Hz displays.

“As of Monday, the only headphones offered by Apple are its own AirPods and AirPods Pro, in addition to products from its Beats subsidiary. The only smart speakers on Apple’s website are its own HomePod and Beats Pill+ speaker. It sells one third-party product that could be considered a speaker, a Pioneer-made conference room speaker that plugs into an iPhone, but that product doesn’t compete with any Apple offerings.”

Source Bloomberg

Via MacRumors