Google also faced with slower-than-expected Pixel smartphone sales

Apple isn’t the only one struggling with slower smartphone sales for its 2018 line-up of iPhones. Alphabet Inc. has also posted its Q1 2019 earnings and it seems that Pixel smartphone sales have been slower than expected.

Hardware results reflect lower Year-on-Year sales of Pixel reflecting in part heavy promotional activity industry-wide given some of the recent pressures in the premium smartphone market — Ruth Porat, Alphabet Inc. CFO

Without handing out specific sales figures in terms of units moved, it appears that strong competition in the flagship/high-end segment, paired with a higher price point for the Pixel smartphones, have resulted in a slower performance.

With respect to hardware results, while the first quarter results reflect pressures in the premium smartphone industry, we are pleased with the ongoing momentum for Assistant-enabled home devices, particularly the Home Hub and Mini devices and look forward to our May 7th announcement at I/O from the hardware team — Ruth Porat, Alphabet Inc. CFO

Google I/O 2019 will likely bring, on May 7, the budget Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones. which should counter the effects of higher priced, slower-performing Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones.