Slow-motion selfies may soon come to Xiaomi devices

Apple was the first to include these slow-motion selfies in their iPhones. Samsung was the first OEM that followed, and it seems that now Xiaomi devices are also working to bring this ‘Slowfie’ feature to its smartphones.

A new slow-motion video selfie may come to MIUI smartphones, or at least that’s what XDA Member kacskrz found in the MIUI Camera app code. This feature could allow their smartphones to record slow-motion videos at 1280×720 at 120fps. This feature may come with the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, which also includes a 108MP primary camera, and can achieve up to 50X digital zoom. This would also give this phone’s selfie camera something to talk about. If not, we may see this in future software updates for MIUi devices, maybe.