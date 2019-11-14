slide-out iPhone concept
This will probably never happen… OK? Good! Now that we’ve got this out of the way, check out this sick slide-out iPhone concept!

The phone is depicted as an all-screen device, which slides out to the side, both left and right, revealing an extra display on the bottom, and some cameras on the opposite side.

The secondary (lower) display seems to be home, in the UI, to the controls (for camera, for example), as well as for multimedia playback, apps, and other UI and app-based elements.

Since it’s a concept, there’s not much to comment about, but we’d definitely love to hear your opinion. Would you buy this slide-out iPhone if Apple decided to make one?

