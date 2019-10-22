Sleep Tracking comes to the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro & TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

Mobvoi announced the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE back in July, as a connected version of the standard TicWatch Pro. Now the company is announcing new features for the watch, complete with some deals in case you want to grab one at an attractive price.

The new sleep tracking feature, along with TicSleep, a sleep monitoring app by Mobvoi, adds extra functionality to the user experience. The TicSleep app will be available first for the TicWatch Pro BT and TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE, and can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

With the app, wearing your TicWatch to bed will give you insights on your sleep, sleep cycles, sleep history, and rest, using artificial intelligence. The app will also wake “you with a subtle, customizable vibration while you’re in a state of light sleep”, according to the official presentation.

As far as the TicWatch Pro and the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE are concerned, there’s an Amazon deal for the two. It brings the price down from $300 to $280 for TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE, and from $250 to $200 for TicWatch Pro.