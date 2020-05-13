A few weeks ago, Slack’s desktop client got a major design overhaul and landed a tonne of functional tweaks as well. Slack is now bringing some of those changes to its Android and iOS apps, with the rollout now live and scheduled to continue over the course of the next few weeks.

The biggest change is the addition of a new tab bar at the bottom that hosts Home (to access channel list, threads, and drafts), DM (for all direct messages), Mentions & reactions, and You (for accessing profile page, adjusting status, notifications) buttons.

The updated Slack app also brings a compose button that can be used to quickly write a message, which can either be sent instantly or saved in the drafts section of the Home tab. Plus, users can now access the main menu by swiping right and can search for messages and files by using the magnifying glass icon at the top right corner.







Cast your mind back to March and recall when we announced a simpler, more organized experience on desktop. Now snap back to the present, because we're bringing those updates to mobile as well! 🥳 https://t.co/rCAwz48o4U pic.twitter.com/XbpQtkk3TL — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 13, 2020

Source: Slack