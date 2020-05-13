A few weeks ago, Slack’s desktop client got a major design overhaul and landed a tonne of functional tweaks as well. Slack is now bringing some of those changes to its Android and iOS apps, with the rollout now live and scheduled to continue over the course of the next few weeks.

The biggest change is the addition of a new tab bar at the bottom that hosts Home (to access channel list, threads, and drafts), DM (for all direct messages), Mentions & reactions, and You (for accessing profile page, adjusting status, notifications) buttons.

The updated Slack app also brings a compose button that can be used to quickly write a message, which can either be sent instantly or saved in the drafts section of the Home tab. Plus, users can now access the main menu by swiping right and can search for messages and files by using the magnifying glass icon at the top right corner.

Source: Slack

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro: They got the Price RIGHT, Here’s Why! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new POCO F2 Pro, cool features in the upcoming Apple AirPods Studio and more

The brains behind Pixel phones’ great camera performance has left Google

Pixel 4’s shortcomings, especially its sub-par battery life, and poor sales reportedly drew criticism from Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh.
Realme X50 Pro Player Version

Realme to launch 8 new products on May 25

The company could announce its first-ever gaming-centric smartphone.