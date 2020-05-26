Slack is one of the most widely used collaboration platforms for office work, and it is about to get even better. Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, told TheVerge in an interview that the company is working on a message scheduling feature for the platform, alongside other ideas such as ephemeral stories and short media clips (both audio and video).

Butterfield revealed that Slack has “implemented APIs for scheduled sending of messages, and I think we’re going to end up putting that in the product at some point.” He also added that new tools that provide more control over notifications and lets users easily keep track of things are also in the pipeline.

Another notable feature that Slack might soon get is support for exchanging short video and audio messages, just like the ones you get on instant messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. Rather than introducing a real-time video chat feature, Slack is reportedly more inclined towards “synchronous video or audio communication” as they are deemed a better fit for the platform.

