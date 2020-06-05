Slack has joined hands with Amazon, a deal that will help both companies leverage each other’s resources and allows deeper access to their respective services. In particular, Amazon will migrate its AWS workplace to Slack, while the latter will increase its reliance on the AWS cloud infrastructure.

Notably, Slack Calls ( for audio/video calls and real-time screen sharing) will now switch to the Amazon Chime communication platform. Moreover, it will also deeper integration for the AWS Chatbot to send out alerts and Amazon AppFlow to make data transfer between Slack and AWS services easier.

As for Amazon, the AWS employees will be moved to Slack for managing their communication and workflow. This essentially means Slack has landed another high-profile enterprise customer in its lap that offers mutual benefits too, something that will help Slack in the rapidly heating rivalry with Microsoft Teams which also continues to grow at a breakneck pace.

Source: Slack

