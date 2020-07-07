If there is one app whose notifications almost everyone hates over a lazy weekend, it has got to be Slack, and that has to do with the faulty notification system that carried over your preferences to all days of a week. Thankfully, Slack has introduced a new feature that lets you customize your notifications on a per-day basis.

It's the moment some of you have been waiting for! You may now customize your notifications on a per-day basis. If your schedule doesn't conform to traditional work hours, this one's for you. 🎁 https://t.co/VVSQvzNIbI pic.twitter.com/SLPUCW2NCf — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 25, 2020

Now, when you set a ‘Custom‘ notification schedule on Slack, you’ll see separate active hour windows for each day of the week. You can tick the boxes corresponding to the days on which you’ll be available to view the notifications, and then set the hourly schedule for each day by choosing the start and end time.

To use this feature, open the drop-down menu beneath the Allow notifications option and select Customise. Once there, you can set your per-day notification schedule. Also, your notification preferences will sync across all your devices signed in with the same workplace account.