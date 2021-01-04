Slack is down. The widely used workplace collaboration-cum-communication platform is down. Yes, today is the first working day of the year 2021 for many, and the core platform that connects teammates working remotely amidst a global pandemic is down. Or acting weird. Right now, users are facing issues with threads taking an eternity and channels refusing to load. I am eve facing trouble with media files refusing to upload in the chats, and the chat notifications are also taking their own sweet time to arrive.

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

This is not the perfect start to 2021 that I wanted, from a professional standpoint, that is.

“Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused,” the company says on the official Slack Status report page. “Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption,” added the company via a tweet. DownDetector currently has logged over 15,000 user complaints today, with almost 70% of users experiencing connectivity issues at the time of writing this, while a few are having trouble sending messages.

Alright. Now that you’re struggling to connect with your teammates (or even secretly happy that a temporary respite from work has arrived), why don’t you read something about Slack’s recent acquisition by Salesforce? The cloud computing giant acquired Slack for a cool sum of $27.7 billion earlier in December.

“Following the deal, Slack will be deeply integrated into Salesforce Cloud and will act as the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360 to streamline communication and collaboration between employees, customers, as well as partners,” says the original report. The deal will come to a closure in the second quarter of FY 2022 following the necessary regulatory approvals. The acquisition by Salesforce will likely provide Slack some backing in its ambitious rivalry against Microsoft’s Teams platform.