slack

Slack is down. The widely used workplace collaboration-cum-communication platform is down. Yes, today is the first working day of the year 2021 for many, and the core platform that connects teammates working remotely amidst a global pandemic is down. Or acting weird. Right now, users are facing issues with threads taking an eternity and channels refusing to load. I am eve facing trouble with media files refusing to upload in the chats, and the chat notifications are also taking their own sweet time to arrive.

This is not the perfect start to 2021 that I wanted, from a professional standpoint, that is.

“Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused,” the company says on the official Slack Status report page. “Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption,” added the company via a tweet. DownDetector currently has logged over 15,000 user complaints today, with almost 70% of users experiencing connectivity issues at the time of writing this, while a few are having trouble sending messages.

Alright. Now that you’re struggling to connect with your teammates (or even secretly happy that a temporary respite from work has arrived), why don’t you read something about Slack’s recent acquisition by Salesforce? The cloud computing giant acquired Slack for a cool sum of $27.7 billion earlier in December.

“Following the deal, Slack will be deeply integrated into Salesforce Cloud and will act as the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360 to streamline communication and collaboration between employees, customers, as well as partners,” says the original report. The deal will come to a closure in the second quarter of FY 2022 following the necessary regulatory approvals. The acquisition by Salesforce will likely provide Slack some backing in its ambitious rivalry against Microsoft’s Teams platform.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Amazon Music wondery
Amazon buys podcast maker Wondery as battle against Spotify and Apple heats up
Touted to be the last independent podcast maker with a healthy revenue stream and sizeable audience, Wondery is now a part of amazon Music.
Facebook apple feud pocketnow
In ‘Privacy vs Business’ war with Apple, Facebook faces criticism from within
Facebook says the tussle is not about its own business model, but employees aren’t convinced about the stance taken when it comes to privacy.
Zoom’s ambitions expand to email and calendar service after pandemic surge: Report
Zoom has already started working on its email service, and it might enter a closed testing phase among a handful of users early next year.