Skyworth, a Chinese TV manufacturer and Google’s long-time partner for Android TVs is officially entering the US market. The company is brining its OLED TVs at a reasonable price to the US. Interestingly, the manufacturer also has a tie-up with Juventus — one of the Italy’s top tier Football club.

One of the first series to be available in the US is XC9000. These OLED TVs start at $1,200 and are offered in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The TVs have an OLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. The panels used in XC9000 are sourced from LG and run on Android TV OS.

The 55-inch XC9000 4K OLED TV has been priced at $1,199.99. On the other hand, 65-inch XC9000 4K OLED TV has been priced at $1,699.99. The TV brand is up against LG, Sony, and Vizio who are currently the only OLED TV providers in the US, but at the same time, Skyworth is undercutting just about all of them.

Skyworth S82, Q72, A20 Pro and G90 introduced in China

Along with the announcement of its official entry in the US, Skyworth also introduced new TVs today. Though none of the TVs launched today are making their way to the US right now, they’re still worth checking out as the company might introduce them at some point in future — there’s no official word on the US availablity yet.

S82 is the latest OLED TV from Skyworth. It supports refresh rates from 48Hz to 120Hz, making it suitable for modern day gamers — PS5 and Xbox Series X|S support up to 120Hz refresh rates. Apart from the high refresh rates, S82 is equipeed with Dolby Vision IQ and an ALS Ambient Light Sensor that adjust the display’s brigthness depending on the light of the room it is put in. Apart from this, the TV features razor thin 3.9mm profile on all the sides. S82 will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

Along with the high-end S82, the company also introduced its Q72 series. It is one of the first mini LED TVs from the company and features 20,736 mini LEDs across 2,304 zones. Thanks to the large number of dimming zones, and SKYWORTH’s AI Matrix Dimming technology, Q72 is able to achieve a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X enhancement as well. Q72 will be available in 75-inch and 86-inch variant sizes.

Apart from the mini LED and OLED TVs, Skyworth also introduced A20 Pro and the G90. A20 Pro boasts a 4K 120Hz ADS panel and a high screen-to-body ratio of 99%. It also features the same abient light technology as S82. G90 is not a TV, but instead it’s a 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor with VRR support.