You can currently get your hands on a new pair of Skullcandy headphones. The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear headphones are getting a $50 discount on both color variants, which means you can get the True Black of the Chill Grey variant with up to 41 hours of continuous playback adjustable sensory bass and more features for just $150.

If you like earbuds better, the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless are also on sale. You can grab a pair for as low as $43.74 with $41.25 savings. Shall you go for the Black color variant, while other models can go up to $70, but you still get to save some money, considering they’re usually priced at $85. And if you’re a Samsung fan, you may want to check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus that are now selling for $100 after a $50 discount on its White color variants. If you want to choose other color options, you will find yourself paying $120.

We now focus on some great gaming peripherals from Logitech. The Logitech G G815 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $170 with Tactile and Linear switches. If you’re ok with all the noise Clicky switches make, you can also get your new keyboard for $167 with $33 savings. I’d personally go for this one, but I like TKL keyboards. If you’re like me, you should check out the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Tactile switches that’s currently selling for $192.59 with $37.40 savings.

If you’re looking for a gaming mouse, you can get a new Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $115 with $15 savings. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can grab the Logitech G PRO Hero, which is getting a $20 discount, leaving it available for just $50. Finally, you can get a new Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset for $86 with $14 savings. And since we’re already talking gaming, you can get an 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for $45 after receiving a $5 discount.