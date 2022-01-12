Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone and other great products are on sale

You can currently save big bucks on several headphones, headsets, and other great gaming products over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone receiving a 20 percent discount. This means that you can purchase your new pair of wireless headphones for just under $160. The best part is that savings are being applied to most color options. Any of these wireless headphones will deliver up to 41 hours of battery life. And don’t worry if you lose them since they also feature built-in Tile tracking technology.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones available for $117 after an $18 discount. These headphones are seeing this special price on its True Black and Mod Grey color variants, while the Mod White goes for $124. In either case, you will get active noise canceling, rapid charge, up to 22 hours of battery life, and other great features. And if you want an even more affordable pair of headphones, check out the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for $95 after a massive 52 percent discount that will get you $105 savings.

Other headphone options include the JBL Tour ONE Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones that go for $150 after a 50 percent discount. This option will get you up to 50 hours of battery life, noise-canceling, amazing JBL sound, and more. You can also pick up the BLUE Lola Sealed Over-Ear Headphones for the same $150 price tag. They are receiving a 40 percent discount which is also very nice, but you will have to settle for a pair of black headphones. And if you’re looking to get fantastic sound while playing your favorite games, you can check out the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset that are now selling for $130 after a $20 discount.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Skullcandy Hesh JBL Tour ONE

Other gaming deals will let you score a PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for just $66 after a 34 percent discount that basically will get you $34 savings. PDP’s Gaming Officially Licensed Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $34 after a 15 percent discount. This protective travel case offers semi-hardshell protection for your Nintendo Switch, one controller, and up to 14 games. Or get the PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite for $18 after a 42 percent discount.