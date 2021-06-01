It is tipped that a 120Hz display is finally making its way to the iPhone 13 lineup later this year. Further, the company is rumored to employ the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) tech instead of LTPS to achieve the high refresh rate numbers. Now, more details regarding this year’s iPhone lineup have emerged online.

A post from Weibo, which was later shared on Twitter by credible leaker l0vetodream, reveals the alleged battery capacity of the iPhone 13 lineup. As per the latest rumor, the iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery. For context, the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3687mAh battery. Moreover, the iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro are tipped to come equipped with a battery of 3095mAh, compared to 2815mAh. Further, the iPhone 13 mini is tipped to have a 2406mAh battery, as compared to iPhone 12 mini’s 2227mAh battery.

Bigger battery + more efficient SoC = Better battery life?

It was recently rumored that the upcoming iPhones will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 variants. Hence, this width could allow Apple to fit in bigger batteries. Moreover, the Bionic A15 chip that is expected to power the iPhone 13 lineup is said to improve energy efficiency alongside packing a larger battery. It could drastically help the devices, especially the mini model, which faced criticism because of its battery life this year. It has also performed poorly in sales compared to other models. However, it seems like Apple will stick to launching four iPhones in the 13 lineup.

The iPhone 13 series is said to feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less. It is claimed that the new ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro models will feature a thickness of 7.57mm, which is up from 7.4mm in the ‌iPhone 12‌ series. In numbers, that is an increase of 0.17mm, which shouldn’t matter for most of the users.