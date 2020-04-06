Author
Tags

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro is rumoured to add another camera sensor at the back, or at least that’s what concept renders want us to believe. But as per a fresh leak that claims to show the schematics of iPhone 12 Pro’s camera setup, Apple might take a different route.

The alleged iPhone 12 Pro sketch shows three rear cameras at back, just like the one on its predecessor. Interestingly, there is a fourth circular cutout that looks a lot like the LiDAR sensor on the new iPad Pro models.

All four sensors are arranged symmetrically in a squircle camera module. In case you are wondering, the LiDAR sensor will be used to measure distance for AR applications. But do keep in mind that these are just schematics, so take it with a pinch of salt.

You May Also Like
best power banks for the Galaxy s20

Samsung Galaxy S20 family gets 96Hz refresh rate mode unofficially

Samsung hasn’t enabled the option yet. But it can be turned on unofficially.

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ may be delayed until August

It seems that this year’s Amazon Prime Day won’t take place in July as previous years because of the coronavirus, and we may have to wait until August

HUAWEI’s Kirin 820 5G chip debuts with HONOR 30S on March 30

The HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G is a mid-range chip, but its benchmark scores position it in the same league as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855.