Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro is rumoured to add another camera sensor at the back, or at least that’s what concept renders want us to believe. But as per a fresh leak that claims to show the schematics of iPhone 12 Pro’s camera setup, Apple might take a different route.

The alleged iPhone 12 Pro sketch shows three rear cameras at back, just like the one on its predecessor. Interestingly, there is a fourth circular cutout that looks a lot like the LiDAR sensor on the new iPad Pro models.

All four sensors are arranged symmetrically in a squircle camera module. In case you are wondering, the LiDAR sensor will be used to measure distance for AR applications. But do keep in mind that these are just schematics, so take it with a pinch of salt.