Skagen Falster 3 was announced in January. Now, the company has launched it in India for Rs 21,995 (~$306). It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. Further, it is powered by Google’s Wear OS.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch full round AMOLED (328 pixels per inch) display. It comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It enables users to take calls directly from the smartwatch with the help of its in-built speaker system.

The Skagen Falster 3 comes pre-installed with a suite of apps like Spotify, Noonlight and a Cardiogram app. According to the company, it can provide up to 24 hours of continuous use on a full charge. Moreover, it has 4 other battery life presets that can expand its battery life.

The smartwatch will be made available in 3 styles and a limited edition style designed in partnership with X by KYGO brand.