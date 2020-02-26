Skagen Falster 3
Author
Tags

Skagen Falster 3 was announced in January. Now, the company has launched it in India for Rs 21,995 (~$306). It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. Further, it is powered by Google’s Wear OS.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch full round AMOLED (328 pixels per inch) display. It comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It enables users to take calls directly from the smartwatch with the help of its in-built speaker system.

The Skagen Falster 3 comes pre-installed with a suite of apps like Spotify, Noonlight and a Cardiogram app. According to the company, it can provide up to 24 hours of continuous use on a full charge. Moreover, it has 4 other battery life presets that can expand its battery life.

The smartwatch will be made available in 3 styles and a limited edition style designed in partnership with X by KYGO brand.

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro LEAKED: This Seems FAMILIAR?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro, new Macs without an Intel processor and more
Android 11

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 and 4a Features LEAKED on Android 11?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new feature that may arrive with Android 11, the possibility of new AirPods Pro Lite and more

AirPods Pro Lite might be launched in mid-2020

AirPods Pro Lite are touted to debut as ‘entry-level true wireless earbuds’, but we doubt that the price tag will even be close to the entry-level segment.