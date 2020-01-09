SKAGEN announced its partnership with X by Kygo (audio accessories and lifestyle brand by Norwegian DJ, songwriter and producer, Kygo), at the ongoing CES 2020. The fruit of the partnership is the new Falster 3 touchscreen smartwatch.

The Falster 3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, and is powered by Google’s Wear OS.

With 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, this 42mm smartwatch is available for $295 USD in select markets. It features customizable watch faces, untethered GPS, NFC, Google Pay, heart-rate monitoring, interchangeable straps, and, of course, Google Assistant and access to apps compatible with Wear OS.