Almost two years after announcing the development of the world’s first 16GB DDR5 DRAM, South Korean memory supplier SK Hynix has launched the world’s first DDR5 RAM modules. However, before you start dreaming about fitting them inside your bulky gaming PC, it will take at least a year or two before they can be equipped inside consumer hardware as SK Hynix is primarily targeting data centers as the core application area. The company notes that the demand for DDR5 memory will only begin to surge next year and is expected to achieve a measly 10% market share in 2022.

Talking about improvements that the next generation of DRAM modules bring, SK Hynix touts a transfer rate of 4,800 ~ 5,600 Mbps, which is said to be 1.8 times faster than what DDR4 sticks can deliver. It is said to be capable of transmitting nine full-HD movies per second at a transfer rate of 5,600Mbps, assuming each file is around 5GB in size. The DDR5 RAM modules also reduce the operating voltage to 1.1V, down from the DDR4 standard’s 1.2V, reducing power consumption by a 24% margin.

SK Hynix’s DDR5 RAM is also claimed to offer an Error Correcting Code (ECC) feature baked inside the chip that can correct 1-bit level errors on its own, thereby boosting the reliability of apps by a factor of 20X. The South Korean company’s new DDR5 DRAM modules will be offered in capacities ranging from 8GB to 64GB, but sticks of up to 256GB capacity can also be configured by using the through-silicon-via (TSV) technology.

The evolution of DRAM modules up to the DDR5 standard.

SK Hynix claims that its DDR5 RAM modules are tailored for Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) applications. Plus, they also help reduce power consumption and operating costs of data centers, which means they are also more eco-friendly compared to their previous-gen iterations. Meanwhile, over in the world of smartphones, devices packing LPDDR5 RAM have already arrived in the hands of consumers.

Source: SK Hynix