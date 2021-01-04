Every company’s goal is operational efficiency, which requires them to remove waste and increase the quality of their output. Quality management professionals are able to identify these opportunities, which ultimately saves companies time and money.

Quality management isn’t just something you learn hands-on either. Professionals pursue certifications in methodologies like Lean and Six Sigma to endorse their skills to organizations; these skills are so valuable that companies are willing to pay $44 on average for Lean Six Sigma professionals. If you want to take the next step towards a high-salary career, The 2021 Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle can help you get certified for $31.99.

This training bundle is packed with 45 hours’ worth of educational and training material that will teach you how to improve customer satisfaction, streamline processes, and grow revenue. Your course instructors are Six Sigma Academy Amsterdam and Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE). The former is led by a group of university professors who want to make Lean Six Sigma education more fun and affordable, and students who took their courses have secured prestigious opportunities at Audi, the Dutch military, and Lufthansa. The latter is an online certifier that specializes in teaching and certifying students in Lean, Six Sigma, and Minitab, and currently has 4.5 out of 5 stars from student ratings on Trustpilot.

Newcomers should aim for a Six Sigma White Belt when starting off, and this is covered in both Six Sigma Academy’s and AIGPE’s Six Sigma White Belt courses. In either course, you’ll be introduced to the DMAIC model and learn how to identify the cause of business problems with real Six Sigma projects. Once you earn your White Belt, you can pursue your Yellow, Green, and eventually Black Belt. The bundle also contains courses to lead you down the Lean and Minitab certification paths as well.

Lean and Six Sigma are both effective methods to increase workplace efficiency, so getting certified in either is worthwhile. The 2021 Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle can help you get certified in both. Normally $2,988, you can purchase this 15-course bundle today for $31.99, or 98% off.