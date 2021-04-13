Apple Event

An Apple event has been rumored to take place since the end of February, but no official word has yet surfaced on the matter, neither in the form of an announcement nor invites to the said (virtual) event.

Apparently, we do have a date, and it’s thanks to Siri. Mark your calendars, if Siri is to be believed, for Tuesday, April 20, 2021. In reply to the question “When is the next Apple Event”, Siri responds with “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com”, as seen in the screenshot above.

New iPad Pro models as well as the rumored AirTags are expected to take the virtual stage.

Apple usually sends out official invites about a week prior to the event, which happens to be today. We’ll have to wait and see if Apple confirms the Siri leak, which, in and of itself is funny, if you think about it.

Source: MacRumors

Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow.
